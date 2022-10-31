‘Pennyworth’ Time Jump Has Jack Bannon Feeling Pensive

In the real world, two years have passed between the premieres of Pennyworth’s second and third seasons. However, the show itself has made a five-year time jump between seasons. Jack Bannon, who stars as Alfred Pennyworth, says the story’s leap forward caused him to do quite a bit of thinking about the character’s backstory during those five missing years as production began on the new season, and he wound up becoming quite philosophical about the journey. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jack Bannon)
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler is currently streaming on HBO Max.