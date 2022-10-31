‘Causeway’ Caused Jennifer Lawrence To Re-Evaluate Her Plans

With four Oscar nominations (and one win) under her belt, along with a spectacular box office record, Jennifer Lawrence is undeniably one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors. And though she’s pitched many projects every year, there are only so many she can take, so she has a tendency to look for films that speak to her. With the new drama Causeway, about a soldier who comes back home after suffering a brain injury in Afghanistan, Lawrence told us the script was actually enough to change her mind about taking a break from acting. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Lawrence)