‘Black Panther’ Director Feels Fortunate To Have Made The Sequel

After the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, in 2020, writer/director Ryan Coogler wasn’t sure about the direction the planned sequel would take — after all, it had initially been written with Boseman and his character in mind. But Marvel stood behind him as he rewrote the film in a way that would honor Boseman while advancing the Black Panther story. Now that the film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is finished and ready to be seen, Coogler says he feels very fortunate to have been able to make the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Coogler)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.