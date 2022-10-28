Danielle Deadwyler Proud To Channel ‘Till’s’ Activist Mother

While it’s the name of Emmett Till that is invoked more often when the subject of racial injustice comes up, it’s his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who has been working tirelessly since her son’s death to bring the issue to the forefront. While Emmett’s murder certainly factors into the new movie Till, most of the focus is on Mamie and her activism efforts. Danielle Deadwyler, who plays Mamie in the film, has been receiving wide acclaim for her portrayal, and she thinks it has a lot to do with how amazing a person Mamie has been over the years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Danielle Deadwyler)