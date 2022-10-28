Cate Blanchett Sings The Praises Of ‘Tár’ Writer/Director

Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár in director Todd Field’s TÁR, a Focus Features release. Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features

The new movie Tár is getting phenomenal reviews, and star Cate Blanchett is getting award season buzz for playing a world-renowned orchestra conductor whose life is complicated in many ways by her celebrity status. The film is the brainchild of writer/director Todd Field, who wrote the part specifically for Blanchett, and she explains that his film is very much like an orchestral piece, with so many notes and instruments woven throughout to create a larger work. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cate Blanchett)

Tár is now playing in theaters.

