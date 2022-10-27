The Key To ‘SVU’s’ Staying Power? It Starts With Strong Stories

A few years ago, Law & Order: SVU entered uncharted territory, as it passed Gunsmoke to become the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Now, the show is in its 24th season and, with NBC building a night of Law & Order programming around it, certainly looks like it will continue to stick around. How has SVU managed to retain both its relevance and its popularity after being on the air for more than two decades? Peter Scanavino says it’s all about strong characters and strong stories. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Scanavino)
