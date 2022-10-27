Alexis Floyd Is Serious About Striving For ‘Grey’s’ Acceptance

When Alexis Floyd got rave reviews for her role in Inventing Anna, the Netflix limited series produced by Shonda Rhimes, that made it an easy decision to offer her a job on another Rhimes production, Grey’s Anatomy. With the show going through some retooling in its 19th season, Floyd has joined the cast as one of five new residents at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Acknowledging the show’s long history, Floyd says she’ll do her best to make sure that even the long-time fans of the show will appreciate her new character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alexis Floyd)
Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.