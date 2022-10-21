George Clooney & Julia Roberts Are Like Family

Having come up through the ranks of Hollywood stardom together, George Clooney and Julia Roberts have forged a unique relationship over time, especially after working together on several films through the years. Although tabloids and gossip sites have had a field day talking about incidents that would seem to indicate some friction between the two, they continue to pair up on the big screen. Their latest collaboration is the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, and the two stars told us that their relationship is, in fact, pretty close to being paradise itself. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Clooney & Julia Roberts)