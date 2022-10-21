AMC Releases Teaser Trailer For ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’

AMC Networks released a new teaser for the highly anticipated series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. The second series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe will now debut on Sunday, January 8 on AMC+ and AMC.
Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.