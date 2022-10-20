Nathan Fillion’s ‘Rookie’ Gets Great Reviews … From Real Cops

Police dramas have been a television staple for decades. Some, of course, have put more of an emphasis on the “drama” part than the “police” part, while others have painted a much more realistic picture of what it’s like to work on the force. Nathan Fillion’s series, The Rookie, apparently falls into that latter category. That’s not just his opinion, Fillion told us; he says he’s gotten a lot of positive feedback from real police officers about the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nathan Fillion)
The Rookie airs Sundays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.