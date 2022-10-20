‘Halloween’ Director: Jamie Lee Curtis Was More Than Just The Films’ Star

David Gordon Green has been the writer and director of the last three Halloween films, and each one has brought back the franchise’s original star, Jamie Lee Curtis. Obviously, her presence in the three films has brought the movies both credibility and a sense of closure with the latest, Halloween Ends. But those aren’t the only things she brings to the table — in fact, Green told us she became a crucial factor in helping the films reach their true potential. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Gordon Green)