‘Family Law’s’ Victor Garber Looks For The Challenge In Every Role

In the show Family Law, Victor Garber plays the patriarch of a family of lawyers, with a bit of a twist: Each of his three children was born to a different mother. Now in his 70s, Garber has had a long and diverse career on both the stage and screen, earning six Emmy Award nominations and four Tony Award nominations. Some of his most memorable roles have him playing the bad guy, but on Family Law, he’s one of the good guys. He’s certainly adept at both types of roles, and he says he takes a similar approach no matter what kind of character he’s playing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Victor Garber)