USA Network’s New Celebrity Game Show ‘Barmageddon’ Premiering December 5
Buddies Blake Shelton and Carson Daly star in and executive produce the exciting celebrity game show you never knew you needed. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella brings the heat as host. The superstar trio goes all in on a good time as they head to Nashville and invite the audience into Shelton’s bar, Ole Red, for a front row seat as their celebrity friends compete in over-the-top bar games.
With Daly behind the bar and Shelton taking the stage with his house band for live music sing-alongs, these icons and celebrity favorites show a new side to themselves in this anything but ordinary game show where everyone is invited to the party. The pair offer words of encouragement – and no shortage of heckling – to their celebrity friends, stepping in on occasion to show off their own skills.
A naturally competitive spirit known for dominating the wrestling ring, Nikki Bella sets the stakes as celebrity friends go head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a fun twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”) and more. The games are big, the antics are loud, and the competition is ludicrous in the best way.
In each episode, two celebrities play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the online, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is Barmageddon – even if they don’t win, at least they had fun trying.
Since no party is complete without great music, Shelton performs the “Barmageddon” theme song written just for him and the show by his friends and fellow hit makers Jimmy Buffett and Mac McAnaly.
Celebrity guests competing against each other are:
· Gwen Stefani vs. Sheryl Crow
· Elle King vs. Chris Young
· Clint Bowyer vs. Jimmie Johnson
· Sasha Banks vs. Brie Bella
· Jay Pharoah vs. Martin Kove
· Trace Adkins vs. Coach Mike Vrabel
· Blake Shelton vs. Kane Brown
· Lil Rel Howery vs. Malin Akerman
Shelton remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality with locations currently in Tishomingo, Okla., Nashville, Tenn., Gatlinburg, Tenn., and Orlando, Fla.
“Barmageddon” premieres Monday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the USA Network.