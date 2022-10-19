‘Big Sky’ Takes Reba McEntire To Her Dark Side

Along with getting a new subtitle (Deadly Trails), Big Sky also got a cast overhaul in its third season. One of the new faces joining the show belongs to country singing legend Reba McEntire. Of course, she’s also built up a nice little résumé as an actress, appearing in half a dozen movies, taking voiceover roles in four others, and several TV shows, including her starring role in Reba for six seasons. When she was approached about joining Big Sky, a crime drama, she was immediately intrigued, she said, because it would give her an opportunity to play a type of character she’s never played before. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reba McEntire)
