To Get Virginia Madsen, ‘Prey For The Devil’ Couldn’t Be A Slasher Film

With the Halloween season upon us, scary movies are once again taking over theaters. Prey for the Devil deals in the realm of exorcisms, and the cast features Virginia Madsen, a veteran of the original Candyman film, along with The Haunting and The Haunting in Connecticut. Madsen told us she loves horror movies, but she wouldn’t have made Prey for the Devil if it hadn’t had a substantial story behind it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Virginia Madsen)
Prey for the Devil opens in theaters on October 28.