One ‘Supernatural’ Spinoff Door Closed, But Opened One For ‘The Winchesters’

As Supernatural began to wind down its long run, producers had given a lot of thought about how to keep the franchise alive, even if the original series was coming to an end. One of those possibilities involved a backdoor pilot for a spinoff called Wayward Sisters; even though the episodes aired in Supernatural’s 13th season, the show never got picked up to series. Two of the people who learned lessons from that experience were Supernatural star Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel. And though they wish that series could have made it to air, it did help them to develop The Winchesters, a new prequel series that just premiered on The CW. Jensen and Danneel Ackles talked to us about the process of going from the failure of Wayward Sisters to the success of The Winchesters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Danneel Ackles & Jensen Ackles)