‘Mars Attacks!’ Was Tim Burton’s Labor Of Extraterrestrial Love

The idea of alien life has been a staple of Hollywood cinema for decades, as any Mystery Science Theater 3000 fan can easily attest to. Tim Burton was a big fan of the genre and, in the 1990s, decided it was time for him to make an alien-based film of his own. What he wound up making was Mars Attacks!, which was essentially an A-list parody of B-movies that starred, among others, award-winning actors like Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Natalie Portman, Michael J. Fox, and Sarah Jessica Parker. At the time of the film’s release, Burton told us he couldn’t resist affectionately spoofing a genre that he loved so much. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tim Burton)