Hulu Releases New Trailer For Limited Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire – and let nothing stand in his way in the process.
The series stars series regulars Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, and Annaleigh Ashford, with recurring guest stars Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, Spencer Boldman and guest stars Nicola Peltz Beckham and Dan Stevens.
“Welcome to Chippendales” premieres Tuesday, November 22 on Hulu.