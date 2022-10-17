Paramount+ Releases New Trailer For ‘Tulsa King’ Starring Sylvester Stallone

Paramount+ today released the official trailer and teaser art for the upcoming original series TULSA KING, starring Academy Award(R) Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan serves as executive producer alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award(R) winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), who also serves as showrunner and writer. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, TULSA KING will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 13, exclusively on Paramount+.
TULSA KING follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, helping establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.
The series also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) with Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”).
The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood.
Following the Nov. 13 premiere on Paramount+, new episodes will drop weekly on Sundays exclusively on the service. Paramount Network will also host a special linear airing of TULSA KING on Sunday, Nov. 20, immediately following a new episode of YELLOWSTONE. TULSA KING will premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on Sunday, Nov.13, followed by a premiere in Australia and the U.K. on Monday, Nov. 14. The series will air later this year on Paramount+ in Latin America, Italy and in additional territories upon the launch of the service