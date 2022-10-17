Film Really Was Kaitlyn Dever’s ‘Ticket To Paradise’

While Kaitlyn Dever can currently be seen in the streaming film Rosaline, she’s also got a big-screen project hitting theaters this week: She stars as the daughter of George Clooney and Julia Roberts in the comedy Ticket to Paradise. As far as Dever was concerned, the production lived up to its name. Not only did she get to travel to Australia to shoot while much of Hollywood was locked down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but getting to work closely with Clooney, Roberts, and the rest of the crew was a dream come true for her.(Click on the media bar below to hear Kaitlyn Dever)