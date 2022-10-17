Back On ‘The Voice,’ Gwen Stefani Inspires Again

After two seasons away, Gwen Stefani is back as a coach on The Voice, joining Blake Shelton, John Legend, and first-time coach Camila Cabello in the chairs. One of the things she loves most about the show is the opportunity to serve as a mentor to her contestants, and she’s found it works both ways, because they inspire her, too. But one thing she still finds hard to believe is that, through her own career — both with No Doubt and as a solo artist — she has inspired a generation of young female artists. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gwen Stefani)
The Voice airs Monday and Tuesdays nights at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.