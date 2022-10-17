’30 Rock’ Turned Pages Into Big Jack McBrayer Fans

Set at the legendary New York headquarters of NBC, 30 Rock included a character that paid homage to one of the network’s most vaunted institutions: the NBC page. The NBC Page Program has been around since 1933, and thousands of young people have taken part in the program over the years. Of course, 30 Rock’s Kenneth Parcell was no ordinary page, as he became enmeshed in the show’s storylines (and — spoiler alert — winds up running the show’s version of NBC). Jack McBrayer, who played the character on the show, told us that he actually got some feedback from the real NBC pages while the show was on the air.(Click on the media bar below to hear Jack McBrayer)