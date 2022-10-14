Final ‘Halloween’ Trilogy Brought Unexpected Surprises For Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis has had an interesting relationship with the Halloween movies and her character, Laurie Strode, in the years since the first Halloween originally came out. Not only did her character grow up over the years, she also got a lot more character development, especially in the most recent trilogy of films directed and co-written by David Gordon Green. As her involvement in the franchise ostensibly comes to a close with Halloween Ends, Curtis told us she’s been grateful for these last three films, especially since they reunited old friends and even gave her a family. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jamie Lee Curtis)
Halloween Ends is now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock.