‘Smile’s’ Sosie Bacon Impressed By Debut Director’s Demeanor

Director Parker Finn, left, and Sosie Bacon on the set of Paramount Pictures Presents in Association with Paramount Players A Temple Hill Production “SMILE.”

In its first two weekends, the horror film Smile won the box office race, grossing more than the second- and third-place movies combined each weekend. It’s an auspicious debut for director Parker Finn, since “Smile” is his first full-length feature. But the movie’s star, Sosie Bacon, isn’t surprised. She told us that Finn, who also wrote the film, carried himself like a veteran during filming, bringing a very specific vision to the set every day. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sosie Bacon)

 Smile is now playing in theaters.

