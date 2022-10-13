Hilary Swank’s ‘Daily’ Passion For Producing

Winning a pair of Academy Awards has given Hilary Swank a certain amount of clout in Hollywood, and she made a conscious decision to channel that influence into producing. She’s been a producer or executive producer on a number of her projects in the past 15 years, including her new television series, Alaska Daily. When we spoke to Swank, she explained why she’s gotten so passionate about her career as a producer and how it’s affected her work on the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hilary Swank)
Alaska Daily airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming on Hulu the following day.