Sheryl Lee Ralph Appreciates Fans’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ Obsession

Abbott Elementary has treated Sheryl Lee Ralph very well so far. Her role as kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard has definitely let Ralph shine, to the tune of a Best Supporting Actress win at the Emmy Awards earlier this year. Critical acclaim aside, though, Ralph told us the real satisfaction she gets from the show comes from its fans, who she says are incredible when it comes to their feedback.(Click on the media bar below to hear Sheryl Lee Ralph)
Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.