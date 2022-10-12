‘Judy Justice’ Season 2 Premiering November 7 On Amazon Freevee 

Amazon Freevee has released the official trailer for Season Two of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning Original series Judy Justice. Since the program launched on the service in November 2021, Freevee customers in the U.S. and UK have streamed over 75 million hours of Judy Justice through on-demand episode viewing and the series’ FAST channel. Helmed by television icon Judge Judy Sheindlin, the second season of the court program will debut in the U.S. and UK starting November 7 with four all-new episodes. A new episode will be released every weekday until December 16, with a second installment of episodes coming in 2023. All 120 episodes from Season One are currently available – both on demand and on the Judy Justice FAST channel.
Judy Justice is an arbitration-based reality court program presided over by Judge Sheindlin, a retired Manhattan family court judge, who adjudicates real-life high-stakes claims. Joining Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom once again are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer; and court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California. Returning for her second season as law clerk is Sarah Rose, a recent graduate of New York Law School and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter, extending the legacy of the television and courtroom pioneer by bringing in a new generation of legal analysis.
Judy Justice is executive produced and directed by Randy Douthit and co-executive produced by Amy Freisleben. Scott Koondel is also an executive producer.
Additionally, last spring, Amazon Freevee announced the greenlight of Tribunal, an arbitration-based reality court program presided over by Judge Patricia DiMango, Judge Tanya Acker, and Judge Adam Levy, a former New York District Attorney and Judge Sheindlin’s son.