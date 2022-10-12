Jason Beghe Wishes He Knew The Key To ‘Chicago’ Success

After the early success of Chicago Fire, NBC and producer Dick Wolf quickly jumped into the spinoff world, giving Chicago P.D. a backdoor pilot even before Chicago Fire’s first season had ended. It’s certainly paid off, as the OneChicago franchise, which also includes Chicago Med, is going strong into its second decade. What has made the shows so successful? Chicago P.D. star Jason Beghe wishes he knew the full answer, but he thinks it starts with strong characters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Beghe)
