Jamie Clayton’s ‘Hellraiser’ Experience Was Anything But Hellish

Thirty-five years after the original Hellraiser premiered, starting a franchise that spawned nine sequels, a new reboot of Hellraiser has just surfaced on Hulu. Original Hellraiser director Clive Barker is on board as a producer, but the new film was directed by The Ritual and The Night House director David Bruckner. In the reboot, the role of the Hell Priest (a.k.a. Pinhead) has gone to Jamie Clayton, who told us that she expected the film to be good, but that shooting it with Bruckner exceeded all of her expectations. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jamie Clayton)