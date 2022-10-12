James Cameron: ‘Avatar’ Re-Release Is How It’s Meant To Be Seen

The re-release of James Cameron’s 2009 film Avatar is closing in on $25 million at the box office — respectable for a 13-year-old movie, but a drop in the bucket compared to the film’s overall gross, which was nearly $800 million in the U.S. and almost $3 billion worldwide. Still, with the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, just two months away, Cameron hopes that fans — and a new generation of viewers — will reacquaint themselves with the characters and the story the way it was meant to be seen, on a big screen and in 3-D. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Cameron)