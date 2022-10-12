Dark? Of Course, But Malcolm McDowell Sees ‘Clockwork Orange’ As A Comedy

When it was first released in 1971, Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange was met with mixed reviews, but plenty of controversy. While the film was considered a box-office hit at the time, Kubrick himself pulled the film from the UK (it went largely unseen in that country for more than a quarter of a century), and the film was banned in several other countries. To star Malcolm McDowell, though, it wasn’t the fact that the film was being banned that upset him so much. As we’ve spoken to him many times over the years, he’s told us he was more offended that audiences at the time didn’t understand what a funny movie it actually was. (Click on the media bar below to hear Malcolm McDowell)