'Andor' Creator: How The Show's Five-Year Journey Will Play Out

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

The new series Andor begins five years prior to the events that brought the show’s title character, Cassian Andor, into the Star Wars movie Rogue One.The show’s producers have talked about showing Andor’s five-year journey, which has led some fans to believe there will be five seasons of the show. According to Tony Gilroy, the show’s creator and executive producer, that’s not true. He explained to us how the show will be structured as it covers the time leading up to Rogue One. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tony Gilroy)

Andor is currently streaming on Disney+.

