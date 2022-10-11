Niecy Nash-Betts Has Plenty In Common With Her ‘Rookie: Feds’ Role

It’s not terribly likely that many FBI recruits have come from the world of stand-up comedy. But that hasn’t stopped Niecy Nash-Betts from taking on the role of Simone Clark in the new series The Rookie: Feds. In fact, if you ask Nash-Betts — and we did — she’ll tell you that she and Simone actually share a lot of the same character traits. (Click on the media bar below to hear Niecy Nash-Betts)
The Rookie: Feds airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.