‘The Patient’ Aside, Would Steve Carell Make A Good Therapist?

By Hollywood Outbreak
“THE PATIENT” — “Kaddish” —  Steve Carell as Alan Strauss. CR: Suzanne Tenner/FX

In his new FX/Hulu series, The Patient, Steve Carell plays a therapist who is taken hostage by one of his patients. On shows like The Office and Space Force, Carell has a history of playing characters whose job skills are somewhat questionable, and on the new show … well, it clearly sounds like the therapy didn’t work, if kidnapping is the result. Granted, these are only characters, but we asked Carell whether he thinks he would make a good therapist in real life (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Carell)

The Patient is currently streaming on Hulu.

