‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Premiering January 26 On Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced that the upcoming original film TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE will premiere Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada. The film, written and produced by Jeff Davis, will premiere the following day on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.
Paramount+ also revealed a first look clip from the film during the joint TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE and WOLF PACK panel at New York Comic Con. The TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE panel featured a conversation between writer and executive producer Jeff Davis and cast members Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Colton Haynes, Vince Mattis, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry. The panel was moderated by Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley.