‘Smile’ Director: Star Sosie Bacon Really Did Her Homework

When it came to casting the lead role in Smile, the horror movie he’d written and was directing, Parker Finn went in an unconventional direction, casting a star with limited experience — and one who had never carried a movie before. Of course, Sosie Bacon isn’t exactly an industry outsider — after all, her parents are Kevin Baconand Kyra Sedgwick — but Finn says Bacon was determined to prove that his faith in her was justified. To that end, he told us, she put an incredible amount of effort into understanding who her character was, and that effort definitely shows on the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Parker Finn)