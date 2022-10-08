Max Theriot Doesn’t Just Star In ‘Fire Country,’ He’s Lived In It

The new series Fire Country not only stars Max Theriot, but he’s also a producer and creator on the show. It’s a drama about prisoners participating in a firefighting work release program in fire-plagued Northern California. It’s a setting Theriot knows well, since he grew up in California’s Sonoma County. While the area has gotten a lot of news coverage because of the increase in destructive fires over the past few years, Theriot told us that these fire storms are something he’s been living with ever since he was young, and that helped inspire the story of Fire Country. (Click on the media bar below to hear Max Theriot)
Fire Country airs Fridays at 9/8c on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.