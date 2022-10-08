‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Director: Movie’s Stars Are ‘Like A Jazz Band’

When Hocus Pocus was initially released in 1993, the film was poorly reviewed and received. But, in the decades since then, the film has evolved into a camp classic. As the film continued to get attention via airings, streaming, and home video sales, the decision was made to bring back the original film’s three stars — Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy — for a sequel. When the new movie’s director, Anne Fletcher, got to see the three stars in action on the set, she realized there was definitely a magical kind of synergy happening that made the trio so much more than the sum of its parts. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anne Fletcher)