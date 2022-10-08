‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Director: Movie’s Stars Are ‘Like A Jazz Band’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
(L-R): Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

When Hocus Pocus was initially released in 1993, the film was poorly reviewed and received. But, in the decades since then, the film has evolved into a camp classic. As the film continued to get attention via airings, streaming, and home video sales, the decision was made to bring back the original film’s three stars — Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy — for a sequel. When the new movie’s director, Anne Fletcher, got to see the three stars in action on the set, she realized there was definitely a magical kind of synergy happening that made the trio so much more than the sum of its parts. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anne Fletcher)

Hocus Pocus 2 is currently streaming on Disney+.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak