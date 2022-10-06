It’s No Mystery: Harry Shum Jr.’s Excited To Join ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

As Grey’s Anatomy enters its 19th season, it’s reinventing itself. Star Ellen Pompeo is cutting back on her face time on the series, so five new doctors have joined the staff at Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for the new season. One of those new faces on the show is former Glee star Harry Shum Jr., who will play an incoming resident. He told us the opportunity to join a show that’s had such a huge impact on not only pop culture, but also people’s lives, was one that he couldn’t resist, especially since he gets to play a character with a built-in mystery. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harry Shum Jr.)
Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.