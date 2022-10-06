‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Season 5 Premiering October 20 On Paramount+

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the fifth season of the Emmy(R) and Peabody(R) award-winning hit comedy sketch series INSIDE AMY SCHUMER. The first two episodes of the season are set to premiere on the service Thursday, Oct. 20, with the remaining three episodes dropping weekly exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and rolling out internationally on the service in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.
On INSIDE AMY SCHUMER, comedian Amy Schumer shares her real thoughts about our effed up world in short scenes with some other funny people. This season’s sketches include “Colorado,” “Home Spanx,” “Gratitude,” “Fart Park,” “Second Amendment,” “The Last Noelle” and “Flatuda,” among others.
In addition to Schumer, season five features Amber Tamblyn, Bridget Everett, Cara Delevinge, Chris Parnell, Ellie Kemper, Jesse Williams, Laura Benanti, Michael Ian Black, Olivia Munn and Tim Meadows, and returning writers Christine Nangle, Tami Sagher, Jon Glaser and Jeremy Beiler. Meadows, Derek Gaines, Jaye McBride and Georgie Aldaco also join the writing staff this season. Paramount+ has already released two sketches from the new season, “Colorado” and “Home Spanx.”