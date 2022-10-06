How ‘Walker’ Team Declared ‘Independence’ As A Spinoff

By Hollywood Outbreak
Walker Independence — — Pictured (L-R): Lawrence Kao as Kai, Gabriela Quezada as Lucia, Katherine McNamara as Abby Walker, Matt Barr as Hoyt Rawlins, Katie Findlay as Kate Carver, Justin Johnson Cortez as Calian, Greg Hovanessian as Tom Davidson and Philemon Chambers as Augustus — Photo: Frank Ockenfels 3/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

First, there was Walker: Texas Ranger, the Chuck Norris series that ran for eight seasons, starting in 1993. Then came Walker, a reboot of the show that is now in its third season. Now, the success of Walker has inspired a new prequel, Walker: Independence. Seamus Fahey, who was a writer on Walker, developed the spinoff with Walker creator Anna Fricke; he tells us what inspired the new show and how it came to fruition. (Click on the media bar below to hear Seamus Fahey)

 Walker: Independence airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

