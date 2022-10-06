How ‘Walker’ Team Declared ‘Independence’ As A Spinoff

First, there was Walker: Texas Ranger, the Chuck Norris series that ran for eight seasons, starting in 1993. Then came Walker, a reboot of the show that is now in its third season. Now, the success of Walker has inspired a new prequel, Walker: Independence. Seamus Fahey, who was a writer on Walker, developed the spinoff with Walker creator Anna Fricke; he tells us what inspired the new show and how it came to fruition. (Click on the media bar below to hear Seamus Fahey)
Walker: Independence airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.