FX Releases Teaser Trailer for New Limited Series ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’

By Hollywood Outbreak

Have you ever questioned everything? Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, and Lizzy Caplan star in FX’s Fleishman Is In Trouble, based on the New York Times bestselling novel. Streaming 11/17. Only on Hulu.

Fleishman Is In Trouble is the story of recently divorced 41-year-old “Toby Fleishman” (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

