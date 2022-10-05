‘Never Seen Again’ Season 3 Premiering October 11 on Paramount+

Season Three of Never Seen Again is an enthralling episodic deep dive into twelve baffling cases in which individuals simply disappeared. The consequences are life-changing for the parents, husbands, wives, siblings, children and friends left behind. Life’s routines are suddenly broken–a spouse doesn’t return from work, a son stops calling his mother on Sunday nights, a best friend never returns from a camping trip. There is no body, no blood trail, no conclusive proof of injury.
But almost always, there are rich digital clues: the location of a final cell phone signal, an ominous text message, or even a selfie posted on social media. These are the starting points for some of the country’s best investigators who offer intriguing theories about why a vehicle was abandoned, a sweater found torn and discarded, or the meaning of a cryptic last voice message. Did the missing loved one run away or meet foul play? Was there a personal crisis?
With no closure, friends and families urgently seek answers about ongoing mysteries that might only be solved with your help. Someone out there knows something and it could be you. Join the thousands of armchair detectives who call in tips that might solve a case. It happens more often than you think!
Never Seen Again Season 3 premieres October 11 on Paramount+.