Kelsey Grammer On Why Rebooting ‘Frasier’ Endures

When Kelsey Grammer joined Cheers as a guest star in the show’s third season, his story arc was supposed to last just a handful of episodes. But the show’s producers liked the character of Frasier Crane so much, he wound up sticking with the show for its remaining nine seasons, then got his own spinoff show, Frasier. After 11 seasons of the show — and 20 years of playing the character — it looked like Grammer was finally saying goodbye to Frasier Crane. But not so fast! In this age of reboots and revivals, Frasier is coming back! Like the transition from Cheers to Frasier, the new episodes will find him in a new city with a new set of co-stars, but Frasier will still be Frasier. Why have viewers flocked to Frasier over the years? Grammer thinks it’s because the show, in its own way, tackled issues that everyone can understand. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelsey Grammar)