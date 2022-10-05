How Brad Dourif Found His ‘Chucky’ Voice

Oscar and Emmy Award nominee Brad Dourif has been part of the Child’s Play franchise — the one that brought us the homicidal doll Chucky — from the very beginning. In fact, he was the one who originated the character, since he was the serial killer who first transferred his consciousness into the doll. When it came to giving the doll a voice, Dourif told us about the process he went through in creating and refining the voice over the years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brad Dourif)
The movie franchise has spawned a TV series, Chucky, which airs Wednesday nights on USA and SyFy.