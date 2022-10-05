Amazon Freevee Unveils ‘Top Class: The Life and Times Of The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers’ Season 3 Trailer

Amazon Freevee has released the official trailer for the third season of Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, the Original docuseries produced by Sports Emmy Award-winning athlete-empowerment brand UNINTERRUPTED. After ending their 2021 season in disappointment, the Trailblazers are back with sharp focus and fierce determination. Top Class Season Three debuts Monday, October 31 in the U.S. and the UK. Seasons One and Two of the series are currently available to stream on Amazon Freevee (U.S., UK, DE).
In Season Three, viewers will be given exclusive access to the most instagrammed high school basketball team in the country. The Amazon original docuseries showcases the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, one of Southern California’s elite high school programs – both academically and athletically – as they try to rekindle their championship history as the top basketball program in the state. After a devastating loss in the semifinals of the 2021 state championships, the Trailblazers put it all on the line to regain their spot as the ’22 California Interscholastic Federation(CIF) champions.
As COVID-19 begins to subside, the Trailblazers will play a robust national schedule, leaving the players to balance life as more than athletes, juggling a demanding course load, family obligations, and friendships with their aspirations to be the next generation of NBA superstars. Follow along with top college recruits Amari Bailey and Shy Odom for their final year before college, as they face their most difficult challenge to date, working together to redeem their school’s legacy. As team captains, they must prepare to pass the leadership baton to returning standouts Bronny James and Dylan Metoyer while also creating chemistry with new team members and nationally ranked transfers Kijani Wright and Isaiah Elohim.