‘Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3’ Premiering October 18 On Netflix

The iconic and gripping series returns with a three-week event featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. Unsolved Mysteries Vol 3 is from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.
EPISODE DESCRIPTIONS
Premiering October 18, 2022
Mystery at Mile Marker 45
Directed by Skye Borgman
When talented 18-year-old volleyball star Tiffany Valiante was hit by a train on a remote, unlit stretch of tracks in Mays Landing, New Jersey, authorities quickly ruled her case a suicide. However, Tiffany’s family and a team of pro bono experts believe she was murdered and her body, left on the tracks, to destroy the evidence.
Something in the Sky
Directed by Gabe Torres
On the night of March 8, 1994, hundreds of people called 911 to report strange lights hovering over Lake Michigan. Among the witnesses was Jack Bushong, a National Weather Service radar operator, who tracked the strange metallic objects on his radar equipment for hours. Now, 30 years later, Jack and others who witnessed the strange lights in the sky are ready to share the details of their life-changing experience.
Body in Bags
Directed by Donnie Eichar
When a beloved single father disappeared and was later found dead, there was only one suspect. The U.S. Marshals Task Force is on the hunt for his girlfriend who is now a fugitive from justice.
Premiering October 25, 2022
Death in a Vegas Motel
Directed by Skye Borgman
When “Buffalo Jim” Barrier, also known as “Las Vegas,’ Most Colorful Character,” was pronounced dead in a local motel in 2008, authorities ruled his death a drug-related accident. But it was quickly revealed that Buffalo Jim was receiving anonymous threats and warnings that he had been targeted for a “hit.” Barrier’s four daughters are convinced their beloved father’s death was not an accident⸺someone wanted him dead.
Paranormal Rangers
Directed by Clay Jeter
In 2000, Navajo Rangers Stan Milford and Jonathan Dover were tasked with investigating reports of paranormal activity that were taking place on the Navajo reservation. The now retired duo share their most intriguing encounters from a decade of service, including Bigfoot, UFOs, Skinwalkers and other unexplained phenomena.
What Happened to Josh?
Directed by Gabe Torres
In 2002, 20-year-old Joshua Guimond vanished after attending a party on the campus of St. John’s University in Minnesota. Despite massive searches, no trace of Josh has ever been found. Law enforcement has remained baffled by Josh’s mysterious disappearance until new evidence was recently discovered on his computer.
Premiering November 1, 2022
Body in the Bay
Directed by Robert M. Wise
Patrick Lee Mullins, a well-loved school librarian and experienced boater, was found floating in a shallow area of Tampa Bay, carefully tied to his own anchor. Detectives quickly assumed he committed suicide, but Patrick’s family believes that he encountered illegal activity during a boat outing and was killed and dumped in the Bay.
The Ghost in Apartment 14
Directed by Clay Jeter
After moving into a new apartment in Chico, California, terrifying and unexplained encounters with a restless ghost traumatized single mother, Jodi Foster, and her young daughter. They soon learned that a young woman, Marie Elizabeth Spannhake, who was allegedly abducted and murdered, had previously lived in their apartment⸺Apartment 14⸺four decades earlier, and her mysterious disappearance has yet to be solved.
Abducted by a Parent
Directed by Joie Jacoby
Two different single parents were blindsided when their children were abducted by their non-custodial parent. They cannot and will not stop searching for their children, who could be anywhere in the world.