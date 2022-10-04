Surprisingly, ‘X-Men’ Didn’t Bring Instant Fame To Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds recently took to social media to announce that Jackman and his X-Men character, Wolverine, will be returning for Deadpool 3. By the time it’s released, Jackman will have spent nearly a quarter of a century playing the role. When he first got the part in the fall of 1999, Jackman was a Hollywood newcomer, with only some Australian film and TV roles to his credit. Although the first X-Men movie was a huge hit and Wolverine was one of its breakout characters, Jackman told us that, at least for a while, he still retained his anonymity on the streets of America. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Jackman)
Deadpool 3 is currently slated for release on September 6, 2024.