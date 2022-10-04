Ryan Eggold: ‘New Amsterdam’s’ Final Season Is For The Fans

Though New Amsterdam’s viewing numbers have declined dramatically from its first two seasons, the show’s core audience has remained faithful, something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the show’s cast. Ryan Eggold, who heads up New Amsterdam’s ensemble cast, says that all of the love they’ve gotten from viewers along their five-year journey has been appreciated immensely, and he hopes the final season lives up to their expectations. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Eggold)
New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.