David O. Russell & Christian Bale Booked Their Ticket To ‘Amsterdam’ Together

Christian Bale and David O. Russell have a long history of working together, going back to when Bale co-starred in Russell’s 2010 film The Fighter, a role that earned Bale an Oscar (and Russell an Oscar nomination). They paired up again for 2013’s American Hustle, resulting in Oscar nominations for both. So expectations will undoubtedly be high for Amsterdam, the latest film they’ve made together. Russell told us that the movie was designed with Bale in mind, they worked together very closely to get the film off the ground, and that “Amsterdam” shares a common trait with the other movies he’s made. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christian Bale)